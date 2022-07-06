LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Wednesday night, Share the Music Foundation, a Lansing non-profit, will kick off its first ever Backyard Bash Concert Series.

The first concert will begin at 7 p.m. at the Eagle Eye Golf Club Gardens.

The big headliner this year is Nashville singer-song writer, Tim Foust. Foust will jam the night away with the all-vocal country band Home Free. He’s known for his bass voice and nearly five octave range.

Foust is just one of three performers in the series that lasts through August 31. You can catch other musicians from across the nation including the Detroit based pop-soul group, One Up Duo on August 10, and Broadway singer Morgan James on August 31.

All the proceeds from the three part concert series will go to help out Ele’s place and the Sparrow Foundation.

“It will be a really nice opportunity to finally come back together, you know COVID kept us apart for the past couple years,” said Grant Hendrickson, President of Share the Music Foundation. “We really wanted to find a way to get the community together to celebrate musicians, and raise some money for some really amazing local non profits.”

The Backyard Bash Series will be held outside for COVID safety purposes.

On Wednesday, for the first day of the series, tickets will come with an old fashion barbecue dinner.

Share the Music Foundation is putting on this series as a way for people to enjoy talented artists right in their community, while also raising funds for Michigan Charitable Organizations and musicians.

Share the Music Foundation says the idea of supporting musicians came as many of them struggled during the pandemic, with the entertainment industry being shut down for nearly 18 months.

“That’s what we have committed to, to try and raise some money to pay these artists, to help with some of the hurt they have experienced these past couple years,” Hendrickson said.

Single tickets start at $50 and to find more information on the concert series or get your tickets, click here.