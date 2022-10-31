LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The first person to be charged in the ongoing Boy Scouts of America (BSA) investigation has pleaded guilty, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Mark Champan, 51, from New York pled guilty in front of Judge Kathryn Viviano of the 16th Circuit Court in Macomb County to the following charges:

First-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct. He will serve 12-20 years on this charge, register as a sex offender, and spend the rest of his life on electronic monitoring as well as counseling.

Second-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, a 10-15 year sentence.

“Securing justice for the survivors of abuse is one of my top priorities. Regardless how much time has passed, or how difficult the circumstances of a case may be, I am committed to seeing abusers held accountable for their crimes,” said Nessel in a statement. “Allegations made against adults in the Boy Scouts of America are wide-ranging and my department continues to review information and evidence to pursue charges against those who used their positions of authority to harm children.”

Chapman was accused of abusing two victims with the first moment of abuse beginning in 2000. One victim was 13-14 and the abuse continued until he was 17 and a senior in high school. The abuse took place at the victim’s father’s house, Chapman’s house, and a local church. The second victim was a family member. He was 11 years old and was abused for five years.

Chapman was involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as well as the BSA when he began his abuse.

Nessels’ department is examining 5,000 abuse claims sent from the BSA. Around 550 claims have resulted in 60 inquiries that were sent to Michigan State Police for further investigation.

Chapman will be sentenced on Dec.14 at 8:30 a.m.

If you have information about the Boy Scouts of Americar regarding abuse, you can call the investigation tip line at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.