Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

The first person to die from COVID-19 in the state of Michigan has been reported.

The patient was a male in his 50’s who tested positive for COVID-19 and had other underlying medical conditions.

He passed away early this morning at a Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County.

The U.S. has reported more than 7,000 cases of COVID-19 across the 50 states with approximately 97 deaths as of March 18.