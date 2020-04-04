First inmate COVID-19 death reported at Jackson facility

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections has reported that a prisoner has died from COVID-19 in the Parnall Correctional facility in Jackson.

The hospital tested the prisoner after his death and the results came back positive for COVID-19.

According to an MDOC press release, this prisoner had not been tested and did not inform health care that he was feeling ill.

The prisoner was found unresponsive in his cell and was taken to the hospital where he died.

In a JPAY message to prisoners, MDOC informed them that they should notify healthcare if they are feeling sick.

As of April 4, 2020, there have been 207 reported cases of COVID-19 across Michigan Department of Corrections facilities. That is up by 196 individual cases since the day before.

On April 3, there were 11 positive cases identified and seven negative test results within the Michigan Department of Corrections facilities.

Five cases at Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson.

Two cases at Lakeland Correctional Facility.

Two cases at the Charles Egeler Recreation and Guidance Center

One at Macomb Correctional Facility

One at Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility

Of the seven negative cases there were two at Marquette Branch prison, one each at Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center, Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility, Newberry Correctional Facility, Detroit Reentry Center and Muskegon Correctional Facility.

This is a developing story. 6 News will update as more information becomes available.