NYC, New York. (WLNS) – Tuesday morning, the first known victim of former doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse will step back into the national spotlight to advocate on behalf of other victims everywhere.

“You will be grateful you found purpose in your suffering. Kids will be safer because you exist,” survivor Sarah Klein wrote in her piece, titled “Note to Self.”

Klein, a Michigan resident, wrote to her younger self about pain and perseverance five years after a judge sent Nassar to prison.

