LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The first infected mosquito pools for 2022 have been found in Bay County, testing positive for the Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV).

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the summer is the perfect time for mosquitoes to spread diseases to both people and animals.

In 2021, JCV infected six Michiganders.

Most cases occur from late spring through mid-fall. Illness can develop within a few days to two weeks following a bite from an infected mosquito.

Symptoms for JCV can include fever, headache and fatigue.

In some cases, it can cause severe disease in the brain and/or spinal cord including encephalitis and meningitis.

In addition to JCV, 46 were sick with the West Nile virus (WNV) and one person tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

“It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “We urge Michiganders to take precautions such as using an EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors, avoiding areas where mosquitoes are present if possible, and wearing clothing to cover arms and legs to prevent bites.”

Michiganders can stay healthy by using strategies to protect themselves and their families.

The following steps are recommended to avoid mosquito-borne diseases: