Two Jackson County businesses could soon start selling recreational marijuana in Michigan.

The decision to approve their marijuana licenses comes this evening, Tuesday Dec. 10 at a Leoni Township Board of Trustees meeting.

The businesses seeking approval include Choice Labs and Evergreen Logistics.

If their licenses are approved tonight, the second step would be to seek final state approval, a process that can take up to 90 days.

Statewide, 10 businesses have obtained retail licenses for recreational marijuana and half are based in Ann Arbor.

If Choice Labs is approved for retails sales, the businesses would be at the same location as its medical marijuana store, 3331 Page Ave, according to our media partners at MLIVE.com