First responders in DeWitt Twp hand out hundreds of free toys for kids

DEWITT TWP. Mich. (WLNS)– Mid-Michigan families got some extra holiday cheer Monday, as DeWitt Township first responders handed out hundreds of free gifts to kids in the community.

The department was chosen by the First Responders Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports children of first responders and their families, for its first annual Toy Express.

Toys were distributed in honor of DeWitt Township Police Sergeant William Darnell, who passed away on November 4, 2020, from complications with COVID-19. Sgt. Darnell was very active in both the DeWitt Township community and the Grand Ledge community.

“It’s great to know that we can pass things on to the less fortunate. We’ve had a great turnout today and it’s just amazing how many people are actually in need right now due to COVID. You know, we have a lot of volunteers here today and they all want to give back to the community, so it’s a win, win for everybody,” said DeWitt Township Fire Chief Dave DeKorte

“Sergeant Darnell was such a huge part of our department and our community and you know, he loved children as well. His own children and children in the community. He was always part of the shop for a hero program and for us to be able to do something in his memory to give back and put smiled on kids faces it means a lot to all the officers and the firefighters here,” DeWitt Township Police Chief Mike Gute said.

Toys leftover after Monday night will be donated to kids at Sparrow Hospital and to women’s shelters throughout the state.