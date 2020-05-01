First responders parade in support of police officer with COVID-19

Lansing, MI (WLNS) -Downtown Lansing was lit up this morning by first responders from Lansing and Detroit holding a drive-by parade for a police officer in Sparrow Hospital.

It was a real team effort that brought together officers from so many different groups as well as friends of the officer staying in the hospital.

There were dozens of police cars, fire trucks and ambulances all driving in front of the hospital to support Detroit Police officer Ethan Grant.

He’s been at Sparrow for more than 20 days battling COVID-19.

Officers from Lansing Police, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Lansing Fire and other organizations got out to wave from the street and show Grant that they’re still thinking of him and always here to support him.

After the parade 6 News reporter Ashley Graham caught up with a man who’s known Ethan for years.

Eric Lime said seeing this all come together was incredibly emotional. “It was moving. I think it brought tears to peoples eyes. Obviously I can’t talk to Ethan right now. I’m sure he is very very moved and appreciative and people are thinking of him. It has to be very difficult to be up there, you know, your life is flashing in front of his eyes because he’s been very ill.”

Right after the parade some of the Detroit officers came up to the roof of the parking garage across the street.