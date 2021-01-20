FIRST TIME EVER: Both lottery jackpots over $700 million

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the old saying about the lottery goes, you can’t win if you don’t play.

That statement has never held more weight than now, because for the first time ever, both the Powerball and Mega Millions are over $700 million at the same time.

“When we say uncharted territory, we mean it,” Jack Harris, the Communication Specialist for the Michigan Lottery said. “It’s never happened before. These rolls that we have right now are the longest that each game has ever had so we’re talking 36 rolls for Mega Million and 35 for Powerball, they both were last won in September, 2020.

Harris broke down the odds of winning each lottery.

“Each drawing is a unique event,” Harris said. “So the odds to win the jackpot on the Mega Millions are 1 in 303 million and for Powerball it’s 1 in 292 million roughly.”

Hitting a jackpot is not likely per se, but it does happen, even here in Michigan.

“We actually had a winner on the Powerball game just last year, that would’ve been in Februrary… Christy Davis from Waterford won the $70 million jackpot.”

Harris said even though it may be a long shot, half the fun is the day dreaming.

“It’s a chance forsure but you know buying that $2 ticket gives you an opportunity to dream about what you’d do with that money and for a lot of people the thought of that is a lot of fun.”

Harris said whenever the jackpots get as outrageously high as they are right now, tons of people just can’t resist getting in on the action.

“Any time we see jackpots like this people get pretty excited and we see a lot of folks who maybe don’t buy a lottery ticket take a chance and spend $2 for a huge return and a possible early retirement.”

Harris said they hear from people all the time who call and want help making plans for when they win the lottery. That might be a bit premature, but Harris said it’s never bad to have a plan.

If you do decide to play the lottery, you can find the winning numbers at the links below: