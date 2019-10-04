First vaping-related lung injury death reported in Michigan

LANSING — The first death due to a vaping-related lung injury in Michigan has been confirmed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The MDHHS was informed about the death of an adult male on Oct 2. Other details about the person are not being released at this time due to confidentiality reasons, according to the MDHHS press release.

“We are saddened to announce a death associated with this outbreak,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “To protect public health, we urge people to consider refraining from vaping until the specific cause of the vaping-related severe lung injuries being reported nationwide has been identified. To help with this investigation, we are reminding health care providers to report patients that may have this condition to their local health department.”

According to MDHHS, in Michigan alone, there have been 30 confirmed or probable vaping-related lung injury cases since August 2019. All of the cases have been reported in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula and the ages of people affected are between the ages of 16 and 67.

As of Oct. 1, the CDC has reported 1,080 cases in 48 states, including 18 deaths from 15 states.

Regardless of the investigation, MDHHS recommends the following:

do not purchase e-cigarette or vaping products off the street

do not modify or add substances to the vaping products

children, young adults and pregnant women should not use e-cigarette or vaping products

adults who do not use tobacco products should not start using e-cigarette products

adults who are vaping should not smoke combustible cigarettes as a replacement for nicotine

E-cigarettes are not FDA approved as a smoking cessation device. Free help is available for individuals who are ready to kick the tobacco habit at 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669).

Information about the vaping-related lung injury for the public is posted at Michigan.gov/ecigarettes and for providers at Michigan.gov/cdinfo.