Fisher Price unveils ‘work from home’ toy line

As millions of families know, working from home and parenting little ones at the same time can be a challenge.

So, Fisher-Price has a new line of toys for babies and toddlers who want to hang out near the parent while they work.

The line includes a play office, complete with a toy laptop, pretend cell phone and coffee cup.

There’s also a chef’s set, which has an apron-bib and a chewable oven mitt.

There’s also a baby biceps set that has a play dumbbell, headband, and a pretend protein-shake drink cup.

Also, during the pandemic, Fisher-Price and Mattel have put out action figures of doctors, nurses, grocery store workers and delivery drivers.