Fisherman who drowned in Eaton County Lake identified

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed with 6 News that the person who drowned in Tamarock Lake was 41-year-old Jason Betts, a resident of Kalkaska County.
He fell through the ice while ice fishing alone on Monday, March 1.
On Monday, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office released an official press release regarding the incident.
The press release included the following:
“On Monday March 1st at approximately 1:30 p.m. Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of St. Joe Hwy and Irish Rd. It was reported a subject had fallen through the ice on Tamarock Lake. Efforts to rescue the individual were hindered by the poor ice conditions and were unsuccessful. The Tri County Dive Team responded and recovered the deceased body of one individual. It was determined the individual was alone at the time of the incident and there were no other victims. The name is being withheld pending notification of family.”