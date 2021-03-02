Fisherman who drowned in Eaton County Lake identified

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed with 6 News that the person who drowned in Tamarock Lake was 41-year-old Jason Betts, a resident of Kalkaska County.

He fell through the ice while ice fishing alone on Monday, March 1.

On Monday, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office released an official press release regarding the incident.

The press release included the following: