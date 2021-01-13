Fitness industry in Michigan releases statement on reopening of gyms

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Fitness Club Association (MFCA) Vice Chair Alyssa Tushman released a statement today applauding Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s move to reopen gyms and fitness centers.

“MFCA applauds the Whitmer Administration’s announcement today allowing Michigan gyms and fitness centers to resume group fitness classes and a six-foot distance requirement, as well as the availability of grants for our industry,” said Tushman’s statement.

“These are all crucial for Michigan gyms and fitness centers that have been hit hard by the past year’s shutdowns, restrictions and Covid 19-related membership cancellations.”

Whimter announced that indoor group exercise, gyms and non-contact sports can resume in Michigan on Jan. 16.

“Continued support from Governor Whitmer and other state leaders to help Michigan’s fitness businesses survive this crisis and continue serving our members is appreciated and remains highly important, and we thank the governor for today’s announcement,” said Tushman.