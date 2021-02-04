Fitness leaders and gym owners meeting to discuss the state of the industry

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Fitness leaders and gym owners from across the state will hold a meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the current business landscape and future challenges they’ll be facing for this year.

Organizers say the gathering was called after a new national report is now estimating that one in four gyms and fitness centers will go out of business sometime this year.

Leaders with the newly formed Michigan Fitness Club Association say there will be an open discussion about what critical measures the industry needs from state leaders to help ensure there are gyms in every community for people to use.