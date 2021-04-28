Fitness owners say gyms serve as a medicine for physical and mental health

MICHIGAN (WLNS-TV) -Some gym owners and fitness leaders are upset at how much the pandemic is taking a toll on people both physically and mentally.

The group held a meeting today. They are encouraging people to go to the gyms because they serve as a sort of medicine to cure peoples isolation, depression, and weight gain.



The organization also added gyms should not be shutdown claiming they don’t add to the spread of the virus, something State Health Officials disagree with.

I spoke with Bryan Rief, who is the Chief Executive Officer of 45 Planet Fitness locations across the state. He said he is encouraging his staff to get vaccinated, but not insisting on it.

Rief says people need the gym now more than ever.

“Cleaning and sanitizing that we do in the clubs all of the social distancing that we require in the clubs so our Planet Fitness locations we feel are safe as can be there is scientific data that points to making sure that exercising.. there are significant benefits both physical and mental,” says Rief.

The state closed down gyms due the parts of the pandemic saying that heavy breathing led to outbreaks. They have since been able to reopen, but only at 50% capacity.