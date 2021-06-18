Five Michigan State Olympic swimmers will speak to the MSU Board of Trustees

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State University Board of Trustees are set to meet and will once again listen to arguments to bring back the university’s swim and dive programs.

On Friday morning the board will hear from five former Michigan State Olympic swimmers to address the importance of the programs.

MSU Athletic Director Bill Beakman announced the cuts last year, claiming the swim and dive programs are some of the most expensive for the university.

According to the Battle for Michigan State Swimming and Diving organization, both programs make up less than 2% of the athletic budget and serves almost 10% of student-athletes.

The MSU Board of Trustees is meeting at 8 A.M. and 6 News will be here for you with any developments.