Five people incorrectly received millions in COVID-19 relief, charged with fraud in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Five men were indicted by a grand jury on multiple federal charges for fraudulently getting COVID-19 relief, United States Attorney Andrew Birge said.

The indictment alleges that Jemar Mason and David Kurbanov, in concert with Andre

Jackson and James Williams, received approximately $1.495 million through the Small Business

Administration and the PPP for two shell companies. Dennis Lynn Cartwright, Jr. was also allegedly involved.

Investigators said they recovered approximately $1.123 million of the loan funds.

The charges and maximum penalties are below:

Jemar Ahton Mason – conspiracy to commit wire fraud & wire fraud (each punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000); conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering (up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000); and two counts of attempting to engage in a monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity (each punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000)

David Kurbanov – conspiracy to commit wire fraud & wire fraud (each punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000); conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering (up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000); and three counts of engaging in, or attempting to engage in, a monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity (each punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000)

Dennis Lynn Cartwright, Jr. – conspiracy to commit concealment money

laundering (up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000) and engaging in

a monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity (up to

10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000)

Andre Jackson – conspiracy to commit wire fraud & wire fraud (each punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000); conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering (up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000); and attempting to engage in a monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity (up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000)

James Williams – conspiracy to commit wire fraud & wire fraud (each punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000); conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering (up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000); and attempting to engage in a monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity (up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000)