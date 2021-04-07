Five people incorrectly received millions in COVID-19 relief, charged with fraud in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Five men were indicted by a grand jury on multiple federal charges for fraudulently getting COVID-19 relief, United States Attorney Andrew Birge said.
The indictment alleges that Jemar Mason and David Kurbanov, in concert with Andre
Jackson and James Williams, received approximately $1.495 million through the Small Business
Administration and the PPP for two shell companies. Dennis Lynn Cartwright, Jr. was also allegedly involved.
Investigators said they recovered approximately $1.123 million of the loan funds.
The charges and maximum penalties are below:
Jemar Ahton Mason – conspiracy to commit wire fraud & wire fraud (each punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000); conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering (up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000); and two counts of attempting to engage in a monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity (each punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000)
David Kurbanov – conspiracy to commit wire fraud & wire fraud (each punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000); conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering (up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000); and three counts of engaging in, or attempting to engage in, a monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity (each punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000)
Dennis Lynn Cartwright, Jr. – conspiracy to commit concealment money
laundering (up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000) and engaging in
a monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity (up to
10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000)
Andre Jackson – conspiracy to commit wire fraud & wire fraud (each punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000); conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering (up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000); and attempting to engage in a monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity (up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000)
James Williams – conspiracy to commit wire fraud & wire fraud (each punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000); conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering (up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000); and attempting to engage in a monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity (up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000)