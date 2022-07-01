UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – As many gear up to travel this summer, there are countless spots to visit to enjoy yourself in the Upper Peninsula. Here are a list of five experiences to check out through the eyes of Local 3.

Kitch-iti-kipi

Discovered in 1926 by Manistique businessman John Bellaire, Kitch-iti-kipi or the “Big Spring” pumps 10,000 gallons of water each minute through fissures at the spring’s floor. Around 100,000 vistors each year pour in to catch a glimpse of the vibrant colors in the water that remains about 45 degrees Fahrenheit year-round.

If you show up at the right time, you may even get to see the rare instance when the spring freezes over due to runoff water from around the spring that settles on top. You can find the spring in Palms Book State Park in Thompson Township.

Pictured Rocks

With a population hovering around 2,000, the town of Munising transforms in the summertime as hundreds of thousands of travelers flood the area to visit Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. While that number continues to grow each year, the area’s smalltown charm is what brings visitors in to spend some time away from their everyday life.

Still, with over 1 million visitors in 2021, an increasingly important piece of advice is to plan your trip ahead. You can learn more about checking out the Pictured Rocks from the Alger County Chamber of Commerce.

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park

A new feature is making visits to the Porcupine Mountains more accessible than ever before. For 13 million Americans who are colorblind, the stunning views in the park haven’t provided the same experience until recently.

Scenic viewers specially adapted for those with colorblindness were unveiled this June. You can find the new viewers at the Lake of the Clouds overlook, and at the mouth of the Presque Isle River.

Visiting the Keweenaw

Home to unique communities and geography, as well as some of the highest snow totals in the world the Keweenaw Peninsula is favorite spot for finding outdoor recreation. From copper mines to hundreds of miles of bike trails, Brad Barnett with Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau says many visitors plan a day or two of their vacation in the Keweenaw only to relaize they could’ve planned the entire visit around it.

You can learn plenty about the area by visiting the many historical mining towns in the area, and as temperatures warm enjoy the 100+ miles of Lake Superior beaches along the coast. you can learn more about visiting the Keweenaw here.

Community Celebrations for the 4th of July

Many communities around the UP go all out for their Independence Day celebrations. Beyond fireworks, many feature parades and parades for kids, races to compete in, band performances to watch, and cornhole tournaments to take part in.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve collected a list of many of the events taking place inthe UP this weekend and next week. If you know of any not listed, you can always send Local 3 an email at news@upmatters.com.

We know there are more experiences we didn’t talk about. If you have one we should check out or tell other people about, emails us news@upmatters.com