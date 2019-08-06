Flags at half-staff for victims of El Paso and Dayton mass shootings

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. The border city jolted by a weekend massacre at a Walmart absorbed more grief Monday as the death toll climbed and prepared for a visit from President Donald Trump over anger from El Paso residents and local Democratic leaders who say he isn’t welcome and should stay away. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Effective immediately U.S. and Michigan flags will be displayed at half-staff throughout Michigan to honor the victims of the deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

The governors order is set for state buildings, grounds, and facilities until sunset on Thursday, August 8th.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

On Saturday, a gunman killed 20 people and sent another two dozen to the hospital in El Paso. The next morning another gunman killed at least nine and injured 27 people in Dayton. The State of Michigan remembers the victims and stands in solidarity with residents of the Texas and Ohio by lowering flags to half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday, August 9th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar