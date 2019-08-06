Flags at half-staff for victims of El Paso and Dayton mass shootings

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Michigan Public Service Commission is encouraging residents to shop around to find the best deals for propane fuel prices this winter.

Michigan leads the nation with about 320,000 households in Michigan use propane as their primary heating source. 18 percent of Upper Peninsula residents and nearly 24 percent of those living in the northern Lower Peninsula rely on propane as a primary heating source, according to the MPSC’s Statewide Energy Assessment.

Locking in lower prices now could mean significant savings over market prices when the weather turns cold and demand heats up.

The MPSC is advising consumers to research options, ask questions and get everything in writing.

Research budget, pre‐pay or fixed‐price plans compared to buying at market price to see which option saves more money. Check if switching providers affect the on-site tank being used.

Heating season starts on October 1st. The average residential propane tank holds between 500 and 1,000 gallons of liquid fuel which is refilled several times a year, according to the Michigan Department of Energy, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Ask about fees and other charges like installation or any minimum usage requirements. Also see if the price per gallon increases after a certain pre-paid amount is used up.

Be sure to understand any written contract before signing as well as the rights and responsibilities of the buyer and seller.

Propane prices are not regulated under Michigan law. A contract sets the terms of the agreement between customer and propane supplier.