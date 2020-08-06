Flags at half-staff Friday to honor Michigan officer who died in the line of duty

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - Officials are warning the community that people who attended or stayed at a Mid-Michigan camp on or after July 24th may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department became aware of an outbreak of COVID-19 at Camp Michawana on August 6th.

As of August 6th, five staff members and one camp visitor have tested positive for the virus while an additional person is being considered as a probable case.

The camp has a children’s overnight camp, a family camp, and a traditional-style campground which were all active while people with COVID-19 were present.

Health officials are estimating about 250 people attended or worked at the camp in the past two weeks and have the greatest risk of COVID-19 exposure. About 180 campers were children while 70 were at the family-style camp or staff. Barry-Eaton District Health Department is partnering with Camp Michawana management to notify those people as many of them are from outside of the local area.

The health department recommends that people who stayed at Camp Michawana self-quarantine at home for 14 days after the last day they stayed at the camp. During the self-quarantine, check closely for COVID-19 symptoms and immediately get tested if symptoms develop.

The camp is located in Hope Township outside of Hastings (about an hour away from Lansing or Grand Rapids). Camp Michawana is working with health officials and will remain closed for the next two weeks to all visitors, according to a press release from the Barry-Eaton District Health Department.