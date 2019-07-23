Flags at half-staff to honor Justice John Paul Stevens

A foundation fundraiser will make Michigan state parks more accessible to people with injuries or disabilities.

After an accident left Michigan native Kali Pung paralyzed in 2006, she started the Kali’s Cure for Paralysis Foundation.

With the help of friends, family and others, Kali was able to raise more than $2 million in under 10 years.

A portion of Kali’s fundraising was able to provide “track chairs” to three state parks and two recreation areas.

These off-road, electronic chairs easily handle trails, snow, sand and even up to 8 inches of water, allowing users to explore areas of the parks where traditional wheelchairs might not be able to go.

Chairs are rented out on a first-come, first-served basis at no cost to the individuals needing assistance.

Pets and service animals may accompany track chair users but must follow park rules.

Track chairs are currently available at Maybury, Muskegon and Tahquamenon Falls state parks as well as Belle Isle and Waterloo Recreation Area.