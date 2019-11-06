Flint gets new mayor as Sheldon Neeley defeats incumbent Karen Weaver

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016, file photo, Michigan state Rep. Sheldon Neeley, D-Flint, joins protesters in prayer after they were locked out of the Romney Building, which is the governor’s main office, in Lansing, Mich. Neeley, a state representative and former city councilman, faces off against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver in Flint’s mayoral race, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Sean Proctor/The Flint Journal via AP, File)

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS/AP) — Voters have elected a new mayor in Flint with the water emergency recovery being an important issue in the election.

Former Flint city councilman and current state Rep. Sheldon Neeley on Tuesday defeated incumbent Mayor Karen Weaver. The Genesee County Clerk’s Office reports Neeley received 7,082 votes to Weaver’s 6,877.

Weaver served one term as Flint mayor and survived a recall effort in 2017. She was elected in 2015, when voters ousted Dayne Walling in the wake of a water crisis that Walling and others initially said was safe. They later blamed state and federal agencies for the contaminated water.

During her campaign, Weaver, who beat Neeley by 230 votes in the August primary, contended Flint has made significant progress since high levels of lead was found in the water. But she recently told The Flint Journal the city must finish replacing lead pipes.

Neeley said community trust is lacking and officials should boost transparency by publicizing financial information, such as how money is spent.

The winner will serve a three-year term until 2022, when Flint transitions to holding mayoral elections on even-numbered years that coincide with Michigan’s gubernatorial elections.