Flint (WNEM) — A Flint police officer has been arrested on allegations of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a young girl.
The arrest stems from allegations of molestation and rape of a young girl over the span of 2 years.
According to Flint police, the former officer was immediately relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave without pay.
In a statement, Flint Police Chief Terence Green says “No one is above the law, especially police officers. We will continue to hold our police to the highest standards.”
Flint Police Officer arrested on allegations of sexual conduct
Flint (WNEM) — A Flint police officer has been arrested on allegations of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a young girl.