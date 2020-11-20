Flint Police Officer arrested on allegations of sexual conduct

Flint (WNEM) — A Flint police officer has been arrested on allegations of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a young girl.

The arrest stems from allegations of molestation and rape of a young girl over the span of 2 years.

According to Flint police, the former officer was immediately relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave without pay.

In a statement, Flint Police Chief Terence Green says “No one is above the law, especially police officers. We will continue to hold our police to the highest standards.”

