FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) – A Flint church is urging residents to ‘dispose’ of certain bottles of water they received this weekend because of water quality issues.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Flint received complaints about Niagara and Refresh water brands, according to reports from our media partners at MLive.
They advised anyone with concerns about the smell or taste of the water they received not to drink it.
Moore said the water was acquired for distribution from the Federal Emergency Management Agency by District 7 and Local 1626 of the American Federation of Government Employees.
Flint residents urged to ‘dispose’ of bottled water from FEMA
