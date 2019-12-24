Flint residents urged to ‘dispose’ of bottled water from FEMA

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - UPDATE (10:02 p.m.): Cedar Street between Miller and Edgewood is back open, according to Capital Area Ingham County Alerts.

UPDATE (9:38 p.m.): Police say three children under the age of 5 were hit by a car while crossing the road.

UPDATE (8:40 p.m.): Lansing Police Department believes vehicle in question with the hit-and-run is a dark SUV.

An adult was with the three children at the time of the incident, but the adult was not struck by the vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY: Three children were taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run just before 7:30 p.m. today.

The Lansing Police Department is still looking for the vehicle and driver.

The incident occurred near the Meijer at 6200 South Pennsylvania Ave on the city's south side. Police have a portion of Cedar Street blocked off.

The children were all taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.