Flu cases are on the rise before the holiday season

Lansing, MICH. (WLNS) – Health experts are concerned about a possible surge in flu cases during the holiday season. Influenza and COVID-19 cases are making a combination that’s putting a strain on hospitals.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has set a goal of 4 million flu doses being administered around the state. Currently, only at 2.2 million have been administered.

The state said that the current vaccination rate is lower compared to this time last year.

Dr. Micheal Zaroukian with Sparrow Hospital said that traditional causes are driving up the rates.

“Colder weather, people moving indoors people in contact with each other without a virus protection in a way of a mask and with schools back fully in sessions and children sometimes with masks, sometimes not masked. We’re going to see more contact and transmission as a result of all those things,” said Dr. Zaroukian

Health officials are encouraging the public to get vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu, saying it is safe for people to get vaccinated during the same visit at doctor offices and pharmacies that offer both.