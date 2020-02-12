Follow Mel Tucker’s long road back to MSU

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 14: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Colorado Buffaloes yells from the sideline in the fourth quarter of a game against the Air Force Falcons at Folsom Field on September 14, 2019 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Mel Tucker has officially resigned as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, and is expected to be officially announced as head coach of the Michigan State University Spartans later today.

He is expecting to trade the mountains of Colorado for the heart of Michigan to take on the head coaching job at Michigan State University.

So who is Mel Tucker?

Tucker, 48, became the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes this past season.

Tucker is familiar with life as a Spartan. He began his coaching career in 1997 as a graduate assistant under then head coach Nick Saban.

In 1999 he was defensive backs coach at Miami University, then joined Saban at Louisiana State University.

He moved to the Big Ten in 2001 when he became the defensive backs coach for the Ohio State University, where he was promoted in 2004 to co-defensive coordinator.

Tucker made the jump to the National Football League in 2005 when he became defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns. He became defensive coordinator in 2008.

Tucker was hired in 2009 by the Jacksonville Jaguars as defensive coordinator and, in 2011, became interim head coach when Jack Del Rio was fired.

He was moved into an assistant head coach position in 2012.

Tucker moved on again in 2013, this time as defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. After two struggling seasons with the Bears, Tucker was fired.

He then reunited with Nick Saban, this time at Alabama, as defensive coordinator.

In 2016 he moved on to Georgia in 2016 as defensive coordinator.

Then in 2018 he signed an agreement to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Now Tucker’s coaching carousel stops in East Lansing, following in the wake of Mark Dantonio, the winningest coach in MSU football history.