Following unrest, Michigan National Guard to assist with public safety in Wisconsin

Members of the Michigan National Guard are being deployed across Lake Michigan to help support public safety in Wisconsin.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers asked her for help under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

“Michigan’s dedicated National Guardsmen and women have played a vital role to keep Michiganders safe in recent months during the pandemic, and they were a key factor in ensuring peaceful protests in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Lansing after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor earlier this summer,” Whitmer said in a press release. “I am confident that our guardsmen and women will work hard to keep our neighbors in Wisconsin safe while working to protect their First Amendment rights to peaceful assembly.”

While the release didn’t explicitly say it, the town of Kenosha, Wisconsin has been rocked by violence after a police officer there was caught on video shooting a man multiple times in the back. The man, Jacob Blake, survived, although his attorney and family members say he will never walk again. He remains hospitalized.

In the ensuing protests, two people were shot and killed and a third person was wounded. Police say 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse shot them. Media reports say the Illinois team went to Kenosha with his weapon to help protect the city.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley filed the charges against Kyle Rittenhouse Thursday afternoon. The charges include one count of first-degree intentional homicide; one count of first-degree reckless homicide; one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide; two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. All those charges are felonies. He could face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, the most serious crime in Wisconsin.

In the ensuing protests, two people were shot and killed and a third person was injured. That’s after police and prosecutors say 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse fired his weapon at protesters Tue. He was arrested at his home just over the border in Illinois.