Forage for wild food with a new Michigan DNR website

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s spring, and that means plenty of tasty things are growing in the forests of Michigan. The DNR has launched a new website to help you make the most of it.

The website offers details on how to harvest things like berries, morels, and maple syrup that occur in the wild in the Great Lakes State. It includes links to even more information from authorities like Michigan State University.

Just as importantly, it explains the legal limitations of what you are allowed to harvest on public lands in Michigan.

For example, while you can take things like fruits or berries, you can’t harvest whole plants or anything that would cause the plant to die. That includes wild onions or the fiddleheads of ferns. You can only harvest those from private property with the owner’s permission.

You also can’t tap maple trees on public land for sap, or harvest threatened species like wild ginseng.

Click here to visit the new DNR website on foraging for more information.