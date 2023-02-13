FILE – The ‘Marshall Megasite’ would take over a nearly 2,000-acre space along I-94 and I-69 in Marshall Township.

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Michigan Strategic Fund has approved millions of dollars in incentives to support the construction of a $3.5 billion Ford Motor Co. electric vehicle battery plant just west of Marshall.

The MSF approved a total of $246 million in grants and loans to support the plant: a critical industry program performance-based grant of up to $210 million to support the $3.5 billion capital investment and the 2,500 new jobs, and a $36 million Jobs for Michigan Investment Fund loan to the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance to purchase and prove the parcels for the project.

The board also approved at 15-year MSF Renaissance Zone.

“The automotive industry is in a full-fledged transition to electric propulsion, the impacts of which are transformative. Projects like the one today demonstrate that Michigan continues to be the center of the North American automotive industry,” MEDC Executive Vice President and Chief Projects Officer Josh Hunt said in laying out the proposal behind the incentive. In addition to the direct benefits this project will bring, it will also have a positive supply chain impact for key components of battery technologies in Michigan.”

Ford has scheduled a 1:45 p.m. news conference near Detroit at which it is expected to formally announce the construction of the plant. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to be there with Ford CEO Jim Farley and Executive Chair Bill Ford. The news conference will stream live on woodtv.com.

The plant will go at the ‘Marshall megasite,’ which covers 2,000 acres in the area of I-94 and I-69 in Marshall Township. The $3.5 billion plant would create 2,500 jobs with a pay range of between $20 per hour and $50 per hour. Hunt said the project is expected to produce $29.7 billion in new personal income over the next 20 years.

“Ford was involved in a multisite and multicountry site selection process for this project and Michigan’s ability to meet project timelines and provide a cost-competitive location were major factors in Michigan being the company’s choice for this project,” Hunt said.

Ford is reportedly teaming up with CATL, a China-based battery maker. The automaker was interested in building the plant in Virginia, but that state’s governor shot down the plan because of CATL’s apparent ties to the Chinese Communist Party.