Ford Field to be at full capacity for Lions games

DETROIT (WLNS)–On Monday, the Detroit Lions announced they would be at full capacity for games during the upcoming NFL season.

“We have long awaited the moment where we can officially declare we will have 65,000 fans at Ford Field this fall,” said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO Rod Wood. “We’ve worked diligently with the NFL, as well looked to federal, state and local guidelines to monitor what’s best for our team, staff and fans. We’re thrilled to be at this point and to welcome One Pride back into the stadium. I can’t say it enough, it hasn’t been the same without them.”

The stadium was not open to the public in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released by the organization, the Lions will not require proof of vaccination status, and face coverings will not be required for fans. They are still encouraging unvaccinated guests to wear a face covering.

Single-game tickets for 2021 Detroit Lions regular-season games at Ford Field will go on sale Wednesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at www.detroitlions.com/tickets. Beginning July 28, single-game tickets for Lions’ regular-season home games will also be available in person at the Ford Field Ticket Office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. For ADA ticketing needs or other questions regarding single-game ticket availability, fans can call 313.262.2222 and speak directly to a ticket office representative.

Detroit Lions season tickets are available now for $38 per month with the 12-month payment plan and can be purchased at www.detroitlions.com/tickets or by calling 313.262.2222.

