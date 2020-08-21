Ford Field won’t have fans at Detroit Lions for first two 2020 home games

Detroit, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit Lions announced today that Ford Field will not have fans at their first two home games against the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints this season.

The decision comes amid the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lions’ third home game is November 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. Whether fans can attend that or any other 2020 season games will continue to be evaluated while the staff works with healthcare officials, as well as Governor Whitmer’s office.

“We have spent considerable time and resources implementing new gameday protocols at Ford Field and are ready to host fans at Lions games once approved by state guidelines,” said Lions Team President Rod Wood.

“The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, has been a focal point for all facets of 2020 season planning as demonstrated by being one of the first teams to gain approval from the NFL and NFLPA for meeting training camp COVID-19 requirements. We have the utmost confidence that we can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for fans at our stadium.”

All other areas at Ford Field will be closed to fans during the first two home games, including parking lots and other Ford Field businesses such as Blitz and The Stadium Collection.

In preparation for an opportunity to host fans during the 2020 season, the Lions plan to offer Season Ticket Members the option to purchase a single three-game plan for the team’s remaining six home games. STMs will have the choice between the following two packages:

Blue Package – Washington (11/15), Houston (11/26), Minnesota (1/3)

Silver Package – Indianapolis (11/1), Green Bay (12/13), Tampa Bay (12/27)

The exclusive on-sale will run September 14 through September 18 and STMs will be contacted directly with their specific on-sale timing.

As a reminder, all fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times, all tickets will be mobile, and designated gates and entry times will be assigned to all incoming fans.

Along with new gameday protocols, the organization has invested in several infrastructure updates to Ford Field:

New air filtration system

More than 250 touchless hand sanitizer stands throughout concourses along with touchless faucets, toilets and paper towel dispensers in every restroom

Plexiglass at every point of sale location throughout stadium

Points of sale have been adapted to process cashless transactions

Electrostatic sprayers that enable a quick and effective disinfecting process

Food options to be pre-prepared and properly packaged

All NFL-required protocols are subject to change and may be updated on a game-by-game basis as conditions dictate, including the number of tickets available for each game.

The Detroit Lions ask that fans continue to social distance and wear masks when around those outside of their immediate household in order to continue to bring COVID-19 numbers down to aid the efforts for hosting fans at Ford Field in 2020.