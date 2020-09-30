Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2019 file photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close, Thursday, July 30 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford’s F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge.

Also included are the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair.

F-Series trucks are the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. The company says in documents posted Wednesday by the government that a poor electrical connection is causing the problem.

Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners.

The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.