FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2019 file photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close, Thursday, July 30 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Ford Motor Company is set to cut 1,400 salaried jobs in the U.S. by the end of the year as part of a global reorganization, Bloomberg Business reports.

The automobile giant said some “involuntary separations” might be required.

RELATED:

On first day back to work at Ford plant, employee tests positive for COVID-19 (May 2020)

Ford Motor Company to create 3,000 new jobs (Dec 2019)

>>> This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.