DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Ford will add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models.

The company says it will invest $3.7 billion in the three states, and it will convert about 3,000 temporary workers to full-time status with benefits.

The majority of the investment is coming to the mitten state. The company is investing $2 billion and creating 3,200 union jobs, including nearly 2,000 jobs throughout three assembly plants in Michigan.

Ford’s goal is to increase production of the F-150 Lightning electric truck in Dearborn, produce an all-new Ranger pickup at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, and an all-new Mustang coupe at Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

“We are thrilled that Ford is advancing its long legacy in Michigan by investing $2 billion to create 3,200 good-paying UAW jobs,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am proud that we came together to deliver economic development legislation that has helped us land huge projects creating thousands of jobs. With this announcement, Michigan has added nearly 25,000 auto jobs since I took office, and we continue to lead the future of mobility and electrification. Let’s continue in this spirit of collaboration to keep growing our economy, creating jobs, and advancing the future of mobility and electrification.”

Ford said Michigan has been its home for over 100 years in with this investment they are deepening their commitment to the state.

“From Henry Ford’s first automobile to today’s amazing all-electric F-150, Michigan has always led the way on innovation. Michigan workers are the best in the world and today’s announcement will help them lead the future of our auto industry. The great news for Michigan is that this investment will create thousands of good-paying jobs while helping to create the future’s electric vehicles and strengthen our supply chains.”

A factory near Cleveland will be expanded so it can build an unidentified new electric commercial vehicle, with 1,800 new jobs.

A plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, that makes big electric and combustion-engine vans will get a third shift of 1,100 workers.