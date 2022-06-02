LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ford announced that they will be investing $3.7 billion into Michigan, Ohio and Missouri to create around 6,200 jobs earlier Thursday.

Here in Michigan, the company will add 2,000 jobs across three assembly plants throughout the state.

The job increase is to help produce the F-150 Lighting Electric.

“You know coming together to celebrate this 2 billion dollar investment in Michigan,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “3,200 good paying UAW jobs its really only possible because of bipartisan effort.”

Ford also plans to build a new packaging facility in Monroe, creating more than 600 union jobs. The facility is expected to open in 2024.

The investment is a part of the Ford Plus strategy of manufacturing more than 2 million electric vehicles by 2026.

“Michigan is our home state, always has been. From Michigan we will chart the course of transforming transportation,” said Steven Croley, the chief policy officer for Ford.