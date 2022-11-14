LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Failed Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno is running for chairman of the Michigan Republican Party.

DePerno announced his run on Twitter Monday evening.

DePerno was defeated alongside Governor candidate Tudor Dixon and Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo during the November 8 midterms.

The 2022 midterms were disastrous for Michigan Republicans, with Michigan Democrats taking the State Senate and State Legislature for the first time in nearly four decades.

Cracks in the MIGOP began to show when Dixon publicly attacked Michigan Republicans on Twitter, accusing MIGOP leadership of being the reason they lost on Tuesday.

Consultant John Sellek says the search for a GOP chair could go one of two ways.

“This is a huge opportunity for the state to start going in the right direction or completely implode,” said Sellek. “The Michigan Republicans are facing a massive crisis in leadership right now.”

Currently, the party is divided into two camps, the DeVos camp and the longtime GOP consultant John Yob camp.

Former president Donald Trump seems to consider himself the unofficial chair of Michigan’s GOP and is likely to get involved too.

Dixon has been criticized by some for running a lousy campaign, but Sellek thinks her skill set sets her up to be the perfect face for the party.

“Tudor Dixon actually has a good shot at this job,” said Sellek. “She’s been the face of the GOP. She’s got the perfect skill set for her to be the face of the party.”

Sellek also thinks DePerno has some grassroots support that could propel him into the post.