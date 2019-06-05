Former airport official convicted in $5M bribery scheme

A plane comes in to land at Gatwick Airport in England, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Flights resumed at London’s Gatwick Airport on Friday morning after drones sparked the shutdown of the airfield for more than 24 hours, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded or delayed during the busy holiday season.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A former Detroit-area airport official has been convicted of accepting more than $5 million in kickbacks from contractors.

Federal prosecutors say it’s one of the largest bribery cases in Michigan’s Eastern District.

James Warner was an infrastructure manager at the agency that runs Detroit Metropolitan Airport, from 2010 through 2014.

The indictment quotes him as telling a contractor that kickbacks were the “cost of doing business” at the airport.

The indictment says Warner once wrote a cash demand on a napkin, passed it to a contractor and then ate it.

Federal authorities seized about $4 million from Warner last year.