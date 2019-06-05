Former airport official convicted in $5M bribery scheme
Authorities seized about $4 million from former airport manager last year
DETROIT (AP) - A former Detroit-area airport official has been convicted of accepting more than $5 million in kickbacks from contractors.
Federal prosecutors say it’s one of the largest bribery cases in Michigan’s Eastern District.
James Warner was an infrastructure manager at the agency that runs Detroit Metropolitan Airport, from 2010 through 2014.
The indictment quotes him as telling a contractor that kickbacks were the “cost of doing business” at the airport.
The indictment says Warner once wrote a cash demand on a napkin, passed it to a contractor and then ate it.
Federal authorities seized about $4 million from Warner last year.
