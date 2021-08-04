Former Catholic schoolteacher sentenced to over a decade in prison

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A former music teacher has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison on multiple counts of abusing children.

Joseph Comperchio, also spelled “Josef,” was a drama and music teacher in the 1970’s at St. John Catholic School in Jackson, where the crimes took place.

Comperchio was first charged last September on account of sexually abusing two children. The former teacher faced two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Then, in October 2020, Comperchio was charged with two additional counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct against two more individuals.

The dedication of our clergy abuse team – and the willingness of brave survivors to tell their stories – ensured justice was served against Mr. Comperchio. Let this prison sentence be a reminder that we are here to listen to victims of abuse and pursue accountability on their behalf.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Susan B. Jordan sentenced Comperchio to between 12 and 30 years in prison. Comperchio must also register as a sex offender.

Comperchio is the fourth person to be charged in Attorney General Dana Nessel’s investigation of clergy abuse. As of now, this prison sentence is the most severe to be handed down in those investigations.

