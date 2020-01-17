Former CMU student president pleads no contest in fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct case

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) – The former president of Central Michigan University’s student government association, has entered a no contest plea to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Ian Elliot’s plea comes after an agreement made by the defendant’s lawyer and the Michigan Department of Attorney General.
Elliot was originally charged with three counts of third-degree CSC and one count of assault with intent to commit penetration.
He initially pleaded no contest to one felony count of third-degree CSC.
Elliott’s attorneys filed a motion on Jan. 10, 2020 to withdraw his previous no contest plea and vacate the sentence that was imposed as a result of that initial plea.
The latest agreement was made after the attorney general’s office discovered Elliott’s case was improperly handled by one of its prosecutors, which ultimately could have resulted in a complete dismissal of all charges against Elliott.
Under stipulations of the agreement, Elliott withdrew his previous plea in court Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. He then entered a no contest plea to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.
The reduced charge and subsequent plea deal is due to the actions of former Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej, who resigned in lieu of termination in September following the discovery that he had an inappropriate relationship with one of the victims in the Elliott prosecution, while he served as the lead prosecutor on the file.
Immediately after Kolodziej’s resignation, Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel called for an internal investigation to review all of his criminal cases within the department. While that investigation is complete, the Michigan State Police is still conducting a criminal investigation.
Kolodziej was hired in September 2018 and assigned to handle criminal sexual assault cases.
Elliot is in the custody as he waits for sentencing scheduled for early next month.
