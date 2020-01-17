Former CMU student president pleads no contest in fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct case

ALCONA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - State officials have confirmed a herd of cattle has tested positive for bovine tuberculosis.

Earlier this week Bovine TB was confirmed in a medium sized beef herd in Alcona County, which is in Michigan’s Modified Accredited Zone.

The Alcona County herd is Michigan’s 77th cattle herd to be identified with bovine TB.

"As in all new findings of infected cattle herds, additional testing will be done to identify the specific bacterial strain, and trace testing will begin in order to identify any potential additional cases associated with the affected herd," said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM, in a written statement.

Bovine TB is a bacterial disease that can affect all mammals, including humans.

It is present in the free-ranging white-tailed deer population in a specific area of northeastern lower Michigan and can be transmitted from the deer into cattle herds.

Michigan has been working to eradicate bovine TB in cattle since 1998 when a cattle herd was found positive in Alpena County.