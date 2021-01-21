Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick released from prison

OAKDALE, La. (CBS) – Within 24 hours of having his sentence shortened by then President Donald Trump – former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is now formally released from prison in Louisiana.

Kilpatrick served more than seven years of a 28-year prison sentence for a series of federal corruption crimes.

Even though his sentence was commuted — his 24 felony convictions will still stand and Kilpatrick will need to pay nearly $5-million dollars in restitution.

According to reports, he will now be staying with his family in Georgia.