Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to be released from prison according to sister

FILE – In this May 25, 2010 file photo, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick sits in a Detroit courtroom. Michigan lawmaker who is considering seeking Kwame Kilpatrick’s old job is asking President Donald Trump to grant clemency to Detroit’s imprisoned ex-mayor. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Ayanna Kilpatrick announced on Twitter that former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will be released from prison this week.

She said, “Due to suffering severe health challenges we expect Kwame Kilpatrick to receive a grant for COVID-19 compassionate release from the FBOP this week.”

She went on to say that, “We are extremely grateful to God and we thank each and everyone who has kept him and his family lifted in prayer. “

In 2013 Kilpatrick was sentenced to 28 years in prison for fraud, extortion and other crimes. If released this week, Kilpatrick would be let out only after serving seven years.

When searching the Federal Bureau of Prisons database, it still lists Kwame Kilpatrick’s release date as January 18th, 2037.

In May, Kilpatrick also requested for home confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but was denied by the FBOP.