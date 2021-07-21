Former Detroit police chief forms committee for governor run

FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, Detroit Police Chief James Craig, left, speaks to the media at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters in Detroit. Craig has scheduled a news conference Monday May 10, 2021, to announce his retirement as head of Detroit’s police department and to possibly discuss his future plans which could include a run for political office. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Republican ex-Detroit police chief James Craig has all but launched his campaign for governor, seeking to become Michigan’s first Black governor with a “law-and-order” message and emphasis on his leadership abilities.

Craig, the eighth Republican to form a candidate committee, is the best known and is considered a serious contender.

A former Democrat, the 61-year-old would be just the second Black major-party gubernatorial nominee if he wins the 2022 primary and would face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Craig, who retired in June, released a video Wednesday and announced the formation of an “exploratory committee” that lets him begin raising and spending money.

His campaign says a formal launch with events and rallies will likely occur after Labor Day.

