Former Gov. Snyder denied attempt to get out of Flint questioning

Flint, Mich. (WLNS) — Amid the class-action lawsuit surrounding the Flint Water Crisis, the Sixth Circuit Court has announced its denial of former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder’s motion to stay his deposition.

We are pleased with the appellate court’s decision denying former Governor Snyder’s last attempt to avoid being questioned under oath about his role in the Flint disaster. We will now look forward to questioning Governor Snyder at the end of this month.

Theodore J. Leopold, a partner at Cohen Milstein and co-lead counsel on the Flint case:

In April this year, ex-Gov. Rick Snyder asked for an end to the criminal investigation six years after Flint’s water source was changed. The result of the change caused one of the state’s largest public health crises in recent Michigan history.

An attorney for former senior adviser Rich Baird said Snyder spoke out in April this year because he believed he had been unfairly portrayed as a villain in media reports even though he had been trying to help city residents who were impacted by the health complications caused by the water, according to the MLIVE Flint Journal.

Baird, who grew up in Flint, became a familiar face in Flint as state officials were forced to deal with the federally recognized water emergency here — one that was created while emergency managers appointed by Snyder were running the city’s affairs because of a state-imposed financial emergency.

Employees of both the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and former Department of Environmental Quality were among those charged with crimes, including involuntary manslaughter, for their roles in allowing the crisis to linger.

The full story on Rick Snyder’s call to end the Flint water investigation can be found here.