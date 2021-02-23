WATCH: Preliminary hearing held for Former Governor Rick Snyder

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, then, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. A pretrial hearing is scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, for Snyder, who is accused of two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with the lead contamination of drinking water in Flint, Mich., and a fatal outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is expected to appear in court today, in relation to charges he faces for his role during the Flint Water Crisis.

That hearing is scheduled for 8:30 A.M. in the 67th District Court in Genesee County. You can watch it live in the video player above.

A judge plans to hear arguments Tuesday in a dispute over whether Flint water prosecutors charged a former Michigan governor in the wrong county.

Lawyers for Rick Snyder want two misdemeanor charges to be dismissed. They argue that Snyder worked in Ingham County, not Genesee County, so the indictment returned by a one-man grand jury in Flint should not stand.

Last week attorneys for former Gov. Rick Snyder and eight others facing charges in the Flint water crisis also sought to speed the production of evidence after a judge said he needs at least four months to inspect grand jury records.

The lawyers said Thursday that the delay will hurt the defendants, who “are left to languish under the specter of reputation-destroying criminal charges with virtually no avenue to challenge or assess the allegations.”

Genesee County Chief Circuit Judge Duncan Beagle has issued an order governing how he will review and release grand jury testimony and set a status hearing for June 14.

Snyder was charged earlier this year with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty.

Snyder was one of nine people charged in a new investigation of the Flint water crisis. The catastrophe in the impoverished, majority-Black city has been described as an example of environmental injustice and racism.

If convicted, Snyder faces up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.