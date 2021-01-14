Former Governor Snyder’s legal team releases statement on Flint water crisis charges

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Governor Rick Snyder’s legal team, Brian Lennon and Warner Norcoss released a statement Thursday after charges were filed against Snyder for his actions in the Flint water crisis.

The statement is below:

“The two misdemeanor charges filed today against former Gov. Rick Snyder are wholly without merit and this entire situation is puzzling. Today’s scheduled press conference by the Office of Special Counsel to announce criminal charges shows they prefer to prosecute in the court of public opinion rather than in a court of law. Even after news of the charges was first leaked to the press, the Office of Special Counsel refused to provide former Gov. Snyder with a copy of or at least confirmation of the charges against him before today’s arraignment. It would be a travesty to waste additional taxpayer dollars pursuing these bogus misdemeanor charges. We are confident Gov. Snyder will be fully exonerated if this flimsy case goes to trial. Today’s charges do nothing to bring justice to the people of Flint. These unjustified allegations do nothing to resolve a painful chapter in the history of our state. Today’s actions merely perpetrate an outrageous political persecution.”

Governor Snyder was charged with “willful neglect of duty” after an investigation into his role in mitigating the Flint water crisis.

The charges can result in up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Snyder is the first governor in Michigan history to be charged with willful neglect of duty in relation to their time in office.