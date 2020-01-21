Former gymnastics coach John Geddert investigation takes another step

The Michigan Attorney General Office’s investigation into former gymnastics coach John Geddert is taking another turn.

6 News has learned that search warrants were served at Geddert’s house and at Twistars Gymnastic Club, which he used to own and run in Eaton County.

6 News watched boxes being carried out of Twistars by Michigan State Police.

Geddert is refusing to speak and 6 News is reaching out to his attorney.

He coached the U.S. Olympic team to a gold medal in 2012.

Geddert was friends with Larry Nassar, the MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting women and girls under the guise of treatment. Hundreds of women and girls say Nassar abused them. He’s spending the rest of his life behind bars.

Nassar worked closely with Geddert at Twistars and served as a trainer for that same Olympic team.

Geddert’s name came up repeatedly in the Nassar sentencing, with women accusing him of physical and emotional abuse, prompting the Michigan State Police and Eaton County Sheriff’s Department to investigate him. That investigation began eleven months ago.

