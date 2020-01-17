Former Holt High School custodian accused of sexually assaulting student

A former custodian at Holt High School is charged with sexually assaulting a student.

Interim Director of Human Resources Peter Trezise confirms that Benjamin Barker, 21, was a janitor for the school between July 2018 and September 2019.

Barker faces three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct of a 16-to-18 year old student and one count of furnishing obscenity to a child.

According to court records two of the reported assaults took place at Holt High School between August 2018 and January 2019.

Barker resigned from his position as head custodian at Holt High School in September 2019.