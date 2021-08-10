Former Ingham Co. Judge charged with assault

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– A former Ingham County Judge was in court Monday, on charges of Assault and Battery.

William Collette has spent more than 30 years in the court system, serving as a judge in the 54th District court from 1979 to 1990. He’s been a judge in Ingham County’s 30th District Court since 1991, he retired last year.

Collette’s hearing was overseen by Judge Donald Allen Jr. at the 55th District Court in Mason.

He’s due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on August 31st at 2:30 p.m.